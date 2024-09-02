'Homeless living': Galveston apartment tenants upset with bad conditions made worse after Beryl

The Antigua Apartments in Galveston is under a microscope after tenants voice their anger over less-than-stellar living conditions.

The Antigua Apartments in Galveston is under a microscope after tenants voice their anger over less-than-stellar living conditions.

The Antigua Apartments in Galveston is under a microscope after tenants voice their anger over less-than-stellar living conditions.

The Antigua Apartments in Galveston is under a microscope after tenants voice their anger over less-than-stellar living conditions.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A tenant at an apartment in Galveston says the complex is so bad that he would rather sleep on the streets, and now the city is looking into the matter.

For Noble Damron Jr. and his wife, it's not the 1-year-old keeping them up at night.

"Water coming out of the walls," Damron explained. "The ceiling fans are about to come out of the ceiling. Lights flickering. I mean, it's like being haunted over here."

RELATED: These are the 5 Houston apartment complexes with most issues reported to the city



Damron and his wife reside at the Antigua Apartments, a complex ABC13 recently visited in February.

Those living in the apartments had to string along extension cords for weeks as they went without power.

Damron said Hurricane Beryl in July exacerbated the problem by blowing away parts of the complex, crashing ceilings, and knocking power for weeks.

"We brought our beds out here to the curb and came out here to sleep with the baby and brought the playpen and everything out," Damron recalled. "My neighbors came out with the dogs and we slept out here."

According to a spokesperson who said a tenant contacted them, the issues have made their way to Galveston City Hall.

Inspectors have visited the complex and should complete their assessment by the end of the week, officials said.

Officials said the complex could face numerous citations, be ordered to make repairs, and be brought before a court. So far, citations have yet to be written.

ABC13 spoke with a manager who said the complex is complying and is allowing the inspectors on site. However, regarding the issues, management is blaming the hurricane.

RENTER'S RIGHTS: 'We see you': Harris County attorney pushes for apartment complexes to be held liable for neglect



Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee says he is looking to hold negligent apartment complexes accountable for their lax treatment of tenants.

Residents have said they hope the inspectors' visit last week brings change because they're tired of the restless nights.

"It's just that horrible," Damron said. "That's how I would compare it to living. Homeless living. That's how it feels."

The city spokesperson said if they find anything wrong, the complex will have ten days to make repairs, but depending on the issue, it could allow for more time.

A detailed report on the inspector's findings should be finished by the end of September.

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, X and Instagram.