Multiple fatal crashes reported within minutes from each other

3 fatal crashes happen within minutes of each other, 2 of those involved a big rig

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple highway closures are underway after three separate fatal crashes left the roads blocked on Friday morning.

A crash involving a work van and an 18-wheeler has shut down the southbound lanes on West Loop at Post Oak. Skyeye captured the accident scene at 11:09 a.m., where you can see the big rig surrounded by officials to aid the scene.

Heavy traffic delays are expected.

Another accident involving an 18 wheeler occurred around 11:23 a.m. It's blocking the southbound lanes on East Sam Houston Tollway at Market St.

A pickup truck slammed into the back of the big rig, killing the driver, according to police.

Heavy traffic delays are expected.

The southbound lanes of the 610 Loop at Braeswood Blvd. are shut down after a fatal motor vehicle crash around 11:28 a.m., according to Houston Police.

Heavy traffic delays are expected.



