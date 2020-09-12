ABC13 hosts town hall on closing the gap for Hispanic students

Andy Canales, Latinos for Education executive director, Greater Houston

Dr. Catherine Horn, University of Houston Education Research Center director

Elizabeth Alba Santos, Houston ISD Board of Trustees, District 1

Juliet Stipeche, Houston Mayor's Office director of education

Margaret Rodriguez, AAMA's George I. Sanchez Charter School superintendent

Maritza Guerrero, Community Family Centers CEO

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13, Houston's most-watched television station, is scheduled to present a one-hour virtual town hall on Tuesday, Sept. 15 7-8 p.m., highlighting the academic achievement gap in the Latinx community, and how we can work towards closing the gap.As statistics show clear disparities in academic performance between white and minority students, ABC13's Eyewitness News anchor Elissa Rivas and her panelists will take your questions about the inequalities faced by our Hispanic students and moderate a discussion on how to address the issue, especially with COVID-19 impacting the way students are learning.