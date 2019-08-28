Timeline of events in Shannon Miles case

Miles' mental state at the time of the August 2015 shooting has been in question over the course of the pre-trial proceedings.
Miles' attorney stated his client has a history of schizophrenia and psychotic episodes. The insanity defense was being explored, saying Miles didn't even remember the day of the murder.
Miles was transferred to a state mental facility after his arrest.
Last year, a judge found Miles incompetent to stand trial, but that was reversed earlier this year.
