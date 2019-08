Timeline of events in Shannon Miles case

EMBED >More News Videos Deputy Goforth's widow Kathleen addresses the public following Shannon Miles' guilty plea.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Shannon Miles, who was accused of shooting and killing Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Darren Goforth at a gas station in 2015, has pleaded guilty to capital murder for his role in the killing.Miles' mental state at the time of the August 2015 shooting has been in question over the course of the pre-trial proceedings.Miles' attorney stated his client has a history of schizophrenia and psychotic episodes . The insanity defense was being explored, saying Miles didn't even remember the day of the murder.Miles was transferred to a state mental facility after his arrest.Last year, a judge found Miles incompetent to stand trial, but that was reversed earlier this year.