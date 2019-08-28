Deputy Darren Goforth

Timeline of events in Shannon Miles case

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Shannon Miles, who was accused of shooting and killing Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Darren Goforth at a gas station in 2015, has pleaded guilty to capital murder for his role in the killing.

Deputy Goforth's widow Kathleen addresses the public following Shannon Miles' guilty plea.





Miles' mental state at the time of the August 2015 shooting has been in question over the course of the pre-trial proceedings.

Miles' attorney stated his client has a history of schizophrenia and psychotic episodes. The insanity defense was being explored, saying Miles didn't even remember the day of the murder.

Miles was transferred to a state mental facility after his arrest.

Last year, a judge found Miles incompetent to stand trial, but that was reversed earlier this year.

ALSO: Woman claiming to be Goforth's mistress speaks exclusively to ABC13
The woman at the center of Harris County Deputy Darren Goforth's murder investigation and scandal hasn't spoken -- until now.



