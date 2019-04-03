TIMELINE: How the KMCO chemical plant fire unfolded in Crosby

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- The first calls about the explosion that rocked Crosby came in just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.
10:54 a.m. The ABC13 assignment desk hears law enforcement talking about a possible explosion in Crosby. Skyeye takes off and heads to the scene.
11:02 a.m. Scanner traffic reports of two people injured at the KMCO LP plant.
11:13 a.m. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez shares the exact location of the plant that's burning.
11:14 a.m. Crosby ISD is the first district to issue a shelter in place for students and teachers.
11:17 a.m. Sheldon ISD issues a shelter in place.
11:28 a.m. The KMCO company website is taken offline.
12:08 p.m. Sheriff's office says one person is unaccounted for and two people are injured.
12:19 p.m. Shelter in place issued for all residents living within a one mile radius of the plant.
12:20 p.m. Sheriff's office confirms that one person is killed.
