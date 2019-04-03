TIMELINE: How the KMCO chemical plant fire unfolded in Crosby

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- The first calls about the explosion that rocked Crosby came in just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.The ABC13 assignment desk hears law enforcement talking about a possible explosion in Crosby. Skyeye takes off and heads to the scene.Scanner traffic reports of two people injured at the KMCO LP plant.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez shares the exact location of the plant that's burning.Crosby ISD is the first district to issue a shelter in place for students and teachers.Sheldon ISD issues a shelter in place.The KMCO company website is taken offline.Sheriff's office says one person is unaccounted for and two people are injured.Shelter in place issued for all residents living within a one mile radius of the plant.Sheriff's office confirms that one person is killed.