Houston ISD cancels activities for some campuses due to plant fire in east Harris County

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- Schools, students and activities have been impacted by the chemical plant fire at KMCO in east Harris County.One person is dead and two people were taken to the hospital, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.Harris County Precinct 2 temporarily closed three Crosby facilities including, Crosby Park, Crosby Sports Complex and the Crosby Community Center.A number of school districts sheltered students in place immediately following the blast, but those precautions have been lifted and the students have been released.Houston ISD issued the following statement, cancelling all outdoor activities at campuses in the east and north areas of the Houston Independent School District today (Tuesday, April 2). Baseball games at Cowart Stadium have been cancelled. The soccer playoff match of Furr vs. Stafford will be relocated to Dyer Stadium, 2020 Mangum Rd., 77092.The affected HISD campuses are:Austin High SchoolBCM Biotech Academy at RuskBonner Elementary SchoolBriscoe Elementary SchoolBurnet Elementary SchoolCage Elementary SchoolCarrillo Elementary SchoolChavez High SchoolChrysalis Middle SchoolCrespo Elementary SchoolDavila Elementary SchoolDeady Middle SchoolDeZavala Elementary SchoolEast Early College High SchoolEastwood AcademyEdison Middle SchoolElmore Elementary SchoolFonwood Early Childhood CenterForest Brook Middle SchoolFranklin Elementary SchoolFurr High SchoolGallegos Elementary SchoolJ.R. Harris Elementary SchoolR.P. Harris Elementary SchoolJ.P. Harris Elementary SchoolHigh School for Law and JusticeHilliard Elementary SchoolHouston Educational Learning CenterLantrip Elementary SchoolLaurenzo Early Childhood CenterLewis Elementary SchoolMarshall Elementary SchoolMcGowen Elementary SchoolMiddle College HS - FragaMilby High SchoolMount Carmel Academy High SchoolNavarro Middle SchoolNorth Forest High SchoolOates Elementary SchoolOrtiz Middle SchoolPark Place Elementary SchoolPatterson Elementary SchoolPleasantville Elementary SchoolPort Houston Elementary SchoolRobinson Elementary SchoolRucker Elementary SchoolSanchez Elementary SchoolShadydale Elementary SchoolSouthmayd Elementary SchoolStevenson Middle SchoolTijerina Elementary SchoolWhittier Elementary SchoolYoung Scholars