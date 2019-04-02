Houston ISD cancels activities for some campuses due to plant fire in east Harris County

One person is dead and two people were taken to the hospital, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
Harris County Precinct 2 temporarily closed three Crosby facilities including, Crosby Park, Crosby Sports Complex and the Crosby Community Center.
As a precaution amid the current shelter in place, Harris County Precinct 2 is temporarily closing the following Crosby Facilities: Crosby Park, Crosby Sports Complex, and the Crosby Community Center. pic.twitter.com/zKoPlmydUR— Harris County Precinct 2 (@HarrisCoPct2) April 2, 2019
A number of school districts sheltered students in place immediately following the blast, but those precautions have been lifted and the students have been released.
Houston ISD issued the following statement, cancelling all outdoor activities at campuses in the east and north areas of the Houston Independent School District today (Tuesday, April 2). Baseball games at Cowart Stadium have been cancelled. The soccer playoff match of Furr vs. Stafford will be relocated to Dyer Stadium, 2020 Mangum Rd., 77092.
The affected HISD campuses are:
Austin High School
BCM Biotech Academy at Rusk
Bonner Elementary School
Briscoe Elementary School
Burnet Elementary School
Cage Elementary School
Carrillo Elementary School
Chavez High School
Chrysalis Middle School
Crespo Elementary School
Davila Elementary School
Deady Middle School
DeZavala Elementary School
East Early College High School
Eastwood Academy
Edison Middle School
Elmore Elementary School
Fonwood Early Childhood Center
Forest Brook Middle School
Franklin Elementary School
Furr High School
Gallegos Elementary School
J.R. Harris Elementary School
R.P. Harris Elementary School
J.P. Harris Elementary School
High School for Law and Justice
Hilliard Elementary School
Houston Educational Learning Center
Lantrip Elementary School
Laurenzo Early Childhood Center
Lewis Elementary School
Marshall Elementary School
McGowen Elementary School
Middle College HS - Fraga
Milby High School
Mount Carmel Academy High School
Navarro Middle School
North Forest High School
Oates Elementary School
Ortiz Middle School
Park Place Elementary School
Patterson Elementary School
Pleasantville Elementary School
Port Houston Elementary School
Robinson Elementary School
Rucker Elementary School
Sanchez Elementary School
Shadydale Elementary School
Southmayd Elementary School
Stevenson Middle School
Tijerina Elementary School
Whittier Elementary School
Young Scholars
