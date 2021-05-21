Hall of Famer Tim Brown to touch down in Houston for charity event

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The 1987 Heisman Trophy winner from Notre Dame will be heading to Houston for a charity event intended to raise money for scholarships to help young adults.
Tim Brown will touch down in the city June 2 for the Mike Rozier Annual Heisman Players Weekend event. The day includes a lot of golfing, a comedy show, a banquet and more.
Brown and Rozier, also a Heisman Trophy winner, will lead a group that includes both retired and current football players Warren Moon, Charlie Ward, Derrick Henry, Rod Woodson and others for a four-day event that will raise money for the HCL REACH Foundation.
Brown calls his own scholarship to Notre Dame "life changing," so he's thrilled to be able to help.
He also said he cherishes the rare opportunity to share the week in Houston with so many of his fellow Heisman winners and the elite in the Professional Football Hall of Fame.
The former Raiders star is one of 10 men to win a Heisman and make it to Canton.
ABC13 sports anchor Greg Bailey asked him about his road to incredible success on the field and in the business world.
