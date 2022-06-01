deadly fire

Deadly fire causes apartment complex in west Houston to partially collapse

EMBED <>More Videos

SkyEye over apartment fire in W. Houston that killed 3 people

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three people have died from their injuries in an apartment complex fire in west Houston, firefighters confirm to ABC13.

The fire started at about 4 a.m. on Whittington Drive, according to officials.

Firefighters said the victims, two men and a woman in a wheelchair, were all located in the same apartment.

SkyEye video above shows a partial collapse of the second and third floors.

At about 6:20 a.m., firefighters were still working to put out some hot spots.

"It's a blessing that I was still up because me and my son would have been gone. It was right there next to us. We would have never made it out," said Sheonta Singleton, an apartment resident who escaped the fire.

At about 7 a.m., firefighters were searching with their flashlights as not everyone had been accounted for.

A lot of side streets are blocked as crews continue to put out the fire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfiredeadly fireapartment firefire deathman killed
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY FIRE
Today marks 6 years since HFD's deadliest day in history
Today marks 9 years since HFD's deadliest day in history
1 killed when pick-up hits dump truck and catches fire
2 deadly fire victims were Galveston firefighter's children
TOP STORIES
Deputy injured after driver crashed into patrol car in N. Harris Co.
Uvalde police forces no longer cooperating with investigation: Source
Rain chances creep up as summer front approaches Thursday
Man shot nephew in fear for his safety in N. Houston, HPD says
Uvalde victim awarded highest Girl Scouts honor for risking her life
Abbott issues disaster declaration for Uvalde after school shooting
Your walking speed could indicate dementia
Show More
23rd civil suit filed against former Texans QB Deshaun Watson
Travelers urged to arrive an extra hour early at Bush Airport
Video shows moments before 79-year-old hit by vehicle in East Houston
Child indecency charges dropped against Houston chef, DA's office says
How school safety and locking classroom doors can help save students
More TOP STORIES News