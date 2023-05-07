In This Week in Texas, ABC13 discusses the looming debt ceiling crisis, budget, and the possibility of a special legislative session.

This Week in Texas: Debt ceiling crisis, budget, and possibility of special legislative session

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In This Week in Texas, ABC13 speaks with Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg about the looming debt ceiling crisis.

He discusses why the White House is pushing back on the Republican plan to raise the nation's debt limit ceiling while also cutting expenses.

We also talk with two members of the Texas Legislative Budget Conference Committee.

RELATED: US reaches debt limit; Treasury Department now taking 'extraordinary measures'

State Senator Brandon Creighton and State Representative Armando Walle are among the 10 members tasked with agreeing on a $300 billion+ budget for the next two years.

Eyewitness News gets insight from our panel of political insiders about the budget and the possibility of a special legislative session this summer.

