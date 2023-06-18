"Our plan is better for homeowners," Lt Gov Patrick told ABC13, as the House and Senate cannot reach an agreement on property tax relief.

'Our plan is better': Lt. Governor Dan Patrick speaks with ABC13 on This Week in Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This Week in Texas, we discuss the property tax relief debate at the Texas Capitol.

The Senate wants one path, which includes increased homestead exemptions and a tax rate cut. The House wants only the rate cut but at a more significant discount.

ABC13 speaks one-on-one with Lt. Gov Dan Patrick about the stalemate and what he thinks will happen next.

In a press conference in early June, Patrick laid out why the Senate's proposal is better and offered to debate Gov. Abbott.

The Senate plans to take a less aggressive approach to compression and increases the homestead exemption from $40,000 to $100,000. In contrast, the House wants to lower the state's property tax for school districts, saving property owners money through compression.

"Our plan is better for homeowners," Lt Gov Patrick told ABC13. "Better for the average homeowners, and we are not going to yield on that. We have supported homestead exemptions this entire session."

We also talk in-depth with an economist who is more partial to the House's plan than the Senate's.

