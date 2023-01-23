This Week in Texas: New legislators and the 2023 inauguration

TEXAS (KTRK) -- This Week in Texas, Greg Abbott begins his third term as Governor, as does Lieutenant Governor and the leader of the Senate, Dan Patrick.

This Week looks at their vision for the state as they took the oath of office on the steps of the Capitol.

ABC13 also speaks with two of the newest members of the state legislature, former Houston City Council member and HISD Board Member Jolanda Jones and former representative now State Senator Republican Mayes Middleton.

And we'll shift from Austin to D.C. and speak with two local members of congress, on the opposite sides of the aisle, but working together on a bill to strengthen penalties for human trafficking.

