This Week in Texas: 2022 Midterm Edition: Statewide and national race results

On a special edition of This Week in Texas, ABC13 looks at the 2022 Midterm elections in southeast Texas, across the Lone Star State, and beyond.

Republicans swept the statewide races, topped by Governor Greg Abbott, who won a third four-year term.

"We return to south Texas to celebrate my reelection to being your governor for four more years," Abbott told supporters on Election Night.

He defeated Democrat Beto O'Rourke, who earned more than three and a half million votes but lost his third bid for office in four years.

"Everything we could possibly give to this, we gave to this," O'Rourke said at his Election Night rally in El Paso.

But while Republicans did well statewide, it was a different story in Harris County, where Democrats outperformed the rest of the state and Judge Lina Hidalgo narrowly won a second term leading the nation's third largest county.

"We're going to stand up for the values of county residents," Hidalgo said. "And we have, and they don't like that, and that's why they've come at me."

But a big story in Harris County is the vote count itself. Lawsuits and confusion over the polling places, provisional ballots, and paper under the helm of a brand new Election Administrator.

