Votes in Harris County continue to be counted following problems and confusion on Election Day

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Votes are continuing to be counted in Harris County one day after Election Day following problems and confusion that popped up during final voting hours.

On Tuesday, a judge granted an extension for voting hours to be extended until 8 p.m. after a lawsuit that was filed by the voter-advocacy group, Texas Organizing Project, seeking to make up time from polling delays earlier in the day.

However, the Texas Supreme Court ended up ruling that any votes cast provisionally after 7 p.m. will be set aside.

Ballot boxes were seen continuing to be added to the central count on Wednesday morning. Election workers said those ballots had been overlooked and had not been counted yet. Now, all the polls have been received and certified.

One voter on Tuesday night told ABC13 she went to vote after finding out she could until 8 p.m. She waited in line, but then after the court's ruling, she wasn't able to cast her vote after all.

"I even showed texts, a lot of people got that. And it's not fair, and that's probably why people don't want to vote," the Harris County voter said. "I want to cry and I am really hurt, like we were right there."

In the meantime, the morning after the polls closed, the battle for county judge remains uncertain between incumbent Lina Hidalgo and Republican Alexandra Mealer.

