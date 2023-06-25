The embattled Texas Attorney General, who is now suspended, is facing an impeachment trial and a pending criminal trial.

This Week in Texas: Attorney for Ken Paxton speaks with ABC13 on what's ahead as trial looms

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This Week in Texas looks at what's ahead for the now-suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The embattled Texas AG faces impeachment this fall and a pending criminal trial.

ABC13 speaks with one of his attorneys about both cases and the results of a new poll about how Texans feel about Paxton and his troubles.

We also get the perspective from a political science professor at UTSA and our panel of insiders.

Paxton will fight for his elected job and freedom as both cases against him are moving closer to trial.

He first faced criminal charges in 2015. For close to eight years, that case has languished in court.

Paxton faces two first-degree felony counts of securities fraud and one felony count of failing to register as an investment advisor representative.

Despite Paxton's appeal to move the trial to Collin County, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals moved the case again to Harris County and will be in the 185th District Court under a new judge, Andrea Beall, who was elected in 2022.

Paxton's impeachment trial begins September 5.

