Houston mayor's contest is 2-person race, new poll shows

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A new poll from the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston finds the crowded contest for mayor remains a two-person race.

The survey, conducted between Sept. 30 and Oct. 6 found that voters prefer U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and Texas Sen. John Whitmire above the other declared candidates by a large margin. No other candidate polls above 4%, while Whitmire and Jackson Lee poll at 34% and 31% respectively.

In an expected runoff, Whitmire outpolls Jackson Lee 50% to 36%.

Others who garnered support in the low single digits were Gilbert Garcia, Jack Christie, Robert Gallegos, Lee Kaplan, and MJ Khan.

Below are some highlights from the survey:

43% of likely voters indicate they would never vote for Jackson Lee, compared to 15% who say they would never vote for Whitmire.

51% of likely voters hold an unfavorable opinion of Jackson Lee (41% very unfavorable), compared to 24% who hold an unfavorable opinion of Whitmire (13% very unfavorable).

Whitmire's runoff vote intention among men is 29% points greater than that of Jackson Lee, 57% to 28%. The two are effectively tied among women, 42% to 43%, respectively.

Whitmire holds a substantial advantage over Jackson Lee among white likely voters -- 69% to 18% -- and among Latino likely voters -- 55% to 26% -- in a runoff election.

Jackson Lee has a substantial advantage over Whitmire among Black likely voters -- 68% to 19% -- in a runoff election.

Jackson Lee is the favored candidate among Democrats in a runoff, with a 59% to 29% advantage in vote intention over Whitmire.

Whitmire is the favored candidate among Republicans in a runoff, with an 82% to 1% advantage in vote intention over Jackson Lee.

Whitmire is the favored candidate of Independents in a runoff, with a 62% to 15% advantage over Jackson Lee.

Election Day is set for Nov. 7.

