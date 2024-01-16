This Week in Texas previews 2024 primary season

The 2024 election season is upon us. We look at the presidential race with insight from ABC News Political Director Rick Klein.

"it looks more likely than not that Republican primary voters aren't gonna have a lot to weigh in on by the time voting rolls around at Texas," Klein said.

We tap the expertise of two political scientists about how the primary season may shape up here in Texas, from the Senate to the state house.

"The one that most people are going to be interested in is the U.S. Senate race is the Ted Cruz reelection," SMU political science professor Cal Jillson said.

And we talk one-on-one with a candidate for U.S. Senate seeking the democratic nomination, Congressman Colin Allred

"I think our immigration system is broken," Allred told ABC13, "and we have a crisis on the border. We do, and we have to respond to it."

And we explore about an effort to attack human trafficking through legislation and a public awareness campaign.

From DC, to Dallas, Austin, and Houston, it's an analysis-driven episode of This Week in Texas.