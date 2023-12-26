SkyEye video shows smoke billowing from building that burnt to the ground in Third Ward neighborhood

It's unclear if the building was a home or possibly a trailer. The structure completely burnt to the ground and was unrecognizable.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters battled flames in a Third Ward neighborhood on Tuesday morning.

SkyEye flew over the scene, where smoke was seen billowing from a structure fire on Nettleton Street near Francis Street.

SkyEye did not see any ambulances make transports from the scene. Officials did not immediately say if any injuries were reported.

A mobile home and camper were spotted on the property surrounding the burned building.

When SkyEye first arrived, firefighters were dousing the structure with water. Eventually, they appeared to retreat and let it burn out.

It's unclear what sparked the flames. ABC13 is waiting to get official information from the Houston Fire Department.