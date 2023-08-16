'When the clubs are full, it spills over': Nearby bars blamed for Third Ward neighborhood crime

Neighbors in Third Ward blame the nearby strip of bars for the uptick in burglaries, shootings, and auto thefts on Emancipation Avenue.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Residents in Houston's Third Ward are fed up with the crime spilling into their neighborhood, blaming a strip of nearby bars in the heart of their community.

On a weekday afternoon, the area near Emancipation Avenue and Blodgett Street seems quiet. But, neighbors said when the weekend comes, and the sun sets, it's a different story.

"We hear gunshots on a frequent enough basis," Cheryl Mitchell said. "When the clubs are full, it spills over into this particular block. The parking is bad. The music...young people driving with their slingshots. It's very loud."

While the bars are nothing new, Mitchell and other neighbors said it seems as if crime around the area has gotten worse over the last few years.

One neighbor who lives near the bars on Emancipation Avenue shared a surveillance video from early Monday morning of more than 20 gunshots being fired. He also shared a video of a drive-by shooting in the same spot back in June.

"It's changing the complexion of this particular section of the neighborhood," Mitchell said.

The crime has caught the attention of the city. One of the bars, Category Sports Bar & Lounge, has a notice taped to the front door from the city inspector about an occupancy investigation.

Neighbors also pointed to shattered glass along the sidewalks as a sign of the ongoing problems.

"If you go on the next three or four blocks, you will see colored glass from cars that are being broken into," one neighbor said. "It happens regularly."

"You can't park your car on the street, or it will get broken into," Brooke Bartell, another neighbor, said.

According to ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker, assaults and car thefts have gone up compared to previous years. In 2019, there were 572 assaults in and around the Riverside Terrace neighborhood. In 2021, there were 621 assaults. In the last 12 months, there have been 641 assaults. There have also been 151 auto thefts, compared to just 75 in 2019.

"I am all for younger people starting businesses in the community. But, it's kind of hard as a homeowner to receive the brunt of some of what is going on," Mitchell said.

"There has been nothing really done by our political leaders here, and it's a neighborhood with families (and) children. Nothing is being done about it at all," one neighbor, who wants to stay anonymous out of fear of being targeted, said.

ABC13 reached out to Councilmember Caroyln Evans-Shabazz, who represents District D, and sent ABC13 the following statement:

"To the residents of District D and our local media,



The recent spate of shootings in our district is not only alarming but directly threatens the quality of life of our residents, which is and always will be of utmost importance. My heart goes out to all the victims, their families, and the greater community affected by these acts of senseless violence. Many neighbors have voiced concerns about the bars in our area, and I hear you. Historically, businesses in our community have operated in harmony with our residents, working hand in hand to ensure that our district thrives. The recent issues are outliers, not reflective of our long-standing tradition of collaboration and mutual respect. It's important to note, however, that through our collaborative efforts with local civic clubs, direct dialogue with HPD South Central, purchase of sound meters, and allocation of funds for HPD Overtime, we've seen crime in our area decreased by 19% compared to this time last year. This is a testament to our dedication and unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of our residents. We are actively seeking solutions to address these concerns and restore the harmony that has always characterized our relationship. My office has been in constant communication with the Riverside Terrace Civic Association and the 3rd Ward Super Neighborhood to develop effective strategies and solutions to address this issue. As a further testament to our commitment, I have allocated an additional $50,000 in funding specifically for HPD Overtime to bolster police presence and response times. Moreover, in a bid to foster a two-way dialogue between the community and the authorities, I am hosting a Community Meeting in the next few weeks. This will be a platform for residents to share their concerns, ask questions, and for HPD to provide answers and solutions. My goal is to collaboratively work towards tangible solutions that make our neighborhood safer for everyone. I am steadfast in my vision of making District D the 'District of Destination.' I urge our community members to be vigilant, look out for one another, and work with us in achieving this vision. Your voices and your safety matter, and together, we can and will make a change."

For updates on this story, follow Brooke Taylor on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.