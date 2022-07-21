Weekend events: Final Fantasy comes to the symphony and big name artists set to play $5 concert

Thursday, July 21

HOUSTON, Texas -- This weekend starts with an evening, family-friendly shopping experience at a buzzy Heights spot and ends with a comedy festival from one of Houston's most ardent supporters - who happens to be a rap star.Speaking of music, a legendary Houston DJ showcases a multi-disciplinary love letter to his home town and the world, with an orchestra, rappers, spoken word visuals, and more at a vaunted local opera house. (We love that tickets are only $5.)A hilarious comic from 30 Rock, SNL, and more visits town, while gaming fans can enjoy a celebration of an epic on the big screen paired with a live Houston Symphony performance.Enjoy! Here are the best bets for your weekend.Dubbed a "feel-good market," this weeknight, family-friendly event at the buzzy Heights development is a clever spin on the usual farmers market. Shoppers can nosh on charcuterie and other select bites, catch live music, take part in face-painting on the lawn, or grab a made-to-go meal by one of Houston's favorite chefs. For a full rundown on participants, check out the M-K-T Heights Instagram page. 5 p.m.Head over to Nancy Littlejohn Fine Art for McKay Otto's solo exhibition "Vanishing Vibrations" and, in the viewing room, Larry Bell's solo exhibition "Vapors." Texas artist Otto's current body of work may serve as a metaphor for humanity's capacity to transcend itself. As for Bell, one of the most renowned and influential artists to emerge from the LA art scene of the 1960s, he is known foremost for his refined surface treatment of glass and explorations of light, reflection and shadow through the material. Through Saturday, August 20. 6 p.m.All this weekend, 4th Wall Theatre Company presents the Summer Shakes Showcase production of William Shakespeare's farcical love story, featuring performances from students of the Juilliard Drama School and Houston-area high schools. Summer Shakes is a rigorous, Shakespearean actor training program, hosted by 4th Wall. Philip Lehl, artistic director of 4th Wall and alumnus of Juilliard, serves as the program director. 7:30 p.m. (3 p.m. Sunday).