Need some fun plans for the weekend? Get your fill of festivals with these can't-miss events

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston's weekend is jam-packed, with Kentucky Derby parties, the coronation of King Charles III events, festivals, and more.

Foodies can dig into some pop-ups and specials events, an Elvis-themed drag musical brings burnin' love to town, and Asia Society celebrates incredible India.

Here are your best bets for Saturday, May 6. Enjoy!

Bridgeland presents Nature Fest

Bridgeland will host the 15th annual Nature Fest, headlined by Jeff Musial, a renowned animal rescuer and wildlife expert who has garnered national recognition educating the public on various daytime and late-night talk shows. Children and adults alike can have fun learning about the joys of nature through pony rides, a petting zoo, nature exhibitions and other roaming entertainment. Kids can enjoy a creative experience through arts and crafts, face painting and balloon art; or get wild in the inflatable zone, or through laser tag. (10 a.m.)

Permission Whiskey presents Derby Day

Permission Whiskey will host its third annual Kentucky Derby party. This year's Derby celebration will feature a broadcast of the race, live music, a trumpet player, Derby-themed roses, a festive hat contest and other surprises to truly capture the experience of the Kentucky Derby. Fresh mint julep cocktails will be flowing, and Maker's Mark will be on site giving away branded swag to encourage guests to celebrate the Derby with the iconic brand. (Noon.)

Archway Gallery presents Becky Soria: "Gaia's Oracle" opening reception

For some years now, Becky Soria's work has focused on human and animal figures. In those works, Soria re-constructed female and animal forms from within, though not in any literal sense of depicting internal organs and such. In this new group of works, Soria has moved her penetrating gaze from those figures into the external world they inhabit. This is the dwelling place of Gaia - Mother Earth. "I feel this urge, as an artist, to respond to the urgent call of Mother Earth," quotes Soria. Through Thursday, May 1. (5 p.m.)

