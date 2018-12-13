Thief takes off in golf cart after swiping package near Katy

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4866339" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A child in Maryland was caught on camera stealing packages off a porch. Police say the child appears to have been directed to steal.

A doorbell camera captured a woman with a red bag walk up to a package left at a home in west Harris County and swipe the parcel, getting away in an apparent golf cart.The video was posted to Facebook on Wednesday after the theft took place earlier in the day.The original poster said the incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 12 in the 5800 block of Linksman Lane in the Plantation Lakes subdivision near Katy.Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed a package theft took place in the neighborhood at that time.A description of the thief was not immediately available. ABC13 blurred the person's face because the district attorney's office has not charged the individual.