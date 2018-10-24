SEABROOK, Texas (KTRK) --A Seabrook homeowner was alerted to a woman taking packages off of her porch.
The homeowner used her Ring doorbell's microphone and speaker to scold the woman who was loading the boxes into her car.
The alleged porch pirate claimed that she was at the wrong address and put the homeowner's packages back on the porch.
TONIGHT AT 10: Mayra Moreno is speaking exclusively with the homeowner, who is sharing what was going through her mind as her packages were being taken.
