'Tube-top' porch bandits caught on video stealing packages

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Call them the 'Tube Top Bandits'.

The Houston Police Department are looking for two women who are seen on surveillance video taking packages from the Willowbend neighborhood.

Doorbell cameras and security systems captured the women roaming the streets in a red car.

They're seen pulling up to homes, both wearing tube tops, and making off with packages.

Neighbors in the community say they hit at least five homes.

In one case, a mother told us the thief stole her son and niece's Christmas gifts.

"She really didn't care that there was a camera," said the woman. "My hope is that they're caught."

Houston police are investigating the crimes.

If you have any information on their identities, you're asked to contact HPD's burglary and theft division at 713-308-0900.
