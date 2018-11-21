FOOD TRUCK

Thief hauls away couple's post-retirement food truck from SW Houston lot

ABC13's Miya Shay reports on the theft of a food trailer that was swiped days before Thanksgiving.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston woman dreaming of opening a Cajun catering business had those dreams dashed this week, after thieves made off with her food truck.

Patricia Jones already had the menu planned out.

"Cajun etouffee, gumbo, fries, potatoes," the home health worker listed off her planned items. "I'm very heartbroken, I worked hard. We took the last that we had to make that trailer, and for somebody just to come and take it, it's not right. It's not right at all."

Jones and her husband have been saving money and putting together the custom food trailer bit by bit for two years. Currently a home healthcare worker, she planned to retire soon before going into her food catering business.

The custom-built trailer was parked in a gated storage lot at 6235 McHard in southwest Houston.

Surveillance cameras captured the heartbreak. Someone drove a large SUV up to the trailer's storage lot at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. The lock was cut and the SUV entered the lot. A short time later, the food truck is pulled away.

"God bless you, whoever took it," Jones said with tears in her eyes. "I'm not angry with you, but I would love to have my trailer back."

Jones has filed a police report.

