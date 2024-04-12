The Family Guy Experience swings into Houston!

Giggity, giggity! Get ready to step into the universe of one of TV's most beloved cartoon families. The Family Guy Experience is now open in Houston!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Fans of the animated TV sitcom Family Guy can now step inside the fictional town of Quahog, Rhode Island, and experience a day in the life of the beloved Griffin family!

The Family Guy Experience is now up and running at Junction HTX at 8200 Washington Ave. Tickets are available exclusively through Bucket Listers.

The interactive pop-up experience includes a full replica of the Drunken Clam bar complete with themed cocktails, Peter Griffin's Eat My Junk food truck, and a custom Giggity Golf putt-putt course. The Giggity Golf portion of the experience includes four signature holes that recreate some of the show's most iconic scenes.

"While you're here, you can play mini golf totally based on the Griffin family," said Derek Berry, President of Experiences at Bucket Listers. "You can putt through their living room, which is an Instagrammable moment. You can see the Evil Monkey, which is also an Instagrammable moment."

The Family Guy Experience is open Wednesday through Sunday until June 21st. Tickets to the Family Guy Experience start at $18. Visit Bucket Listers online for more information.