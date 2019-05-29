'They're advising officer down:' EMS dispatch audio from deadly Liberty County shooting

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Gunfire erupted in Liberty County, where one woman was found shot to death and three others, including a Liberty County deputy, were also shot.

EMS dispatch audio reveals the moments after the call came in.

"Stage for a deputy gunshot wound," the dispatcher is heard saying. "We're going to have at least two gunshot victims. Two victims. Correction. Three victims. Three victims."

The suspect, 65-year-old Pavol Vido, is wanted in connection to the shooting. He's accused of shooting and killing a secretary at B Dependable Plumbing, two other employees and Liberty County deputy Richard Whitten at Big Thicket Veterinary Clinic.
"Confirmed three GSW's. One confirmed DOA at this time."

According to preliminary information from officials, Vido was living in a metal container behind the plumbing business.

In the last month, the sheriff's office served Vido eviction papers.

The people who own the land where Vido was living are connected to the plumbing business, authorities say.
