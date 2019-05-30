What we know about deputy injured in Liberty County shooting

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Liberty County deputy was shot at the Big Thicket Veterinary Clinic Wednesday morning, officials say.

Deputy Richard Whitten was taken to the hospital by Life Flight. He was listed in stable condition as of Wednesday, but ABC13 learned Thursday morning that he is now in critical condition. According to the Liberty County Sheriff's Office, there were some complications.

Authorities say Whitten was shot in the neck, but the bullet did not hit any of his vital organs.

Deputies told ABC13 Eyewitness News that Whitten spotted Pavol Vido about a mile away from the shooting scene and attempted to pull him over.

Vido then started shooting at the deputy, and the deputy returned fire.



Whitten has been with the Liberty County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) for four years. He graduated from the Lone Star College Police Academy.

LCSO says Whitten has been married to his wife Kami for 14 years. They have two children together who are 22 and 25 years old.

Whitten graduated from Splendora High School in 1986 and is a lifelong resident of the Cleveland area.

In his free time, Whitten likes to hunt, fish and spend time with his family.

