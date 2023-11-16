ABC13 Who's Hiring Job Fair focuses on The Woodlands and apprenticeship programs

WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- With ABC13 Localish in The Woodlands, we have a way for people to land a job in the community.

On Thursday, ABC13 will partner with Workforce Solutions to focus on The Woodlands and also on apprenticeships for its weekly Who's Hiring Job Fair. This is National Apprenticeship Week.

You can watch this week's job fair starting at 10 a.m. in the video player above.

Instead of loans, you can earn while you learn under one of these programs. During the event, we'll have guests from a pipefitters apprenticeship to talk about what it's like.

If you're looking for a job, we'll have several in The Woodlands area. Workforce Solutions has an office in the area in Conroe.

Workforce Solutions found a number of employers looking to hire in The Woodlands area. If you apply during our event, you could land an interview in days.

"These employers have already reached out to us indicating that they need assistance in order to fill these positions," Workforce Solutions assistant director Martin Martinez said. "We consider these hot jobs. They're looking to fill their positions as soon as possible."

There are jobs in a number of industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, and software. To see the jobs, visit the Workforce Solutions website, and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section.

You can apply for the jobs online or by calling the ABC13 hotline at 713-243-6663.

