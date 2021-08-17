The Palm steakhouse in Houston to relocate from familiar home to downtown digs

As CultureMap has previously reported, Landry's, Inc. will open a new Palm in the former III Forks space at 1201 Fannin St. Originally, that looked to be a second location of the New York-based restaurant; instead, the downtown outpost will be Houston's only Palm.
A representative for Landry's, Inc, the Houston-based hospitality juggernaut that acquired The Palm in 2019, tells CultureMap that the current location will not close until the new restaurant is ready. Work is already underway on the downtown location, which is expected to open in the fourth quarter of this year. Landry's only expects a one-week gap between closing the original location and opening the new one.
For more on this story, visit our partners at CultureMap.
