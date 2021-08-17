steak

The Palm steakhouse in Houston to relocate from familiar home to downtown digs

By Eric Sandler, Houston CultureMap
EMBED <>More Videos

Houston's top ten most romantic restaurants

HOUSTON, Texas -- One of Houston's oldest steakhouses will soon have a new home. The Palm will close its current location on Westheimer and relocate to a new home downtown.

As CultureMap has previously reported, Landry's, Inc. will open a new Palm in the former III Forks space at 1201 Fannin St. Originally, that looked to be a second location of the New York-based restaurant; instead, the downtown outpost will be Houston's only Palm.

A representative for Landry's, Inc, the Houston-based hospitality juggernaut that acquired The Palm in 2019, tells CultureMap that the current location will not close until the new restaurant is ready. Work is already underway on the downtown location, which is expected to open in the fourth quarter of this year. Landry's only expects a one-week gap between closing the original location and opening the new one.

For more on this story, visit our partners at CultureMap.

There are so many great restaurants in the city of Houston, but which ones are the most romantic? We found 10! Hit play in the video above to check them out.

WATCH: Family, food and love are Taste of Texas' key to success
EMBED More News Videos

The Taste of Texas has been a Houston icon since 1977. The owners are now sharing their recipe for success - family, food, and love for each other and the Lone Star State!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonnew businessfoodiefoodsteakrestaurantrestaurantshouston culturemapamerican food
STEAK
Family, food and love are Taste of Texas' key to success
People tailgate for hours to eat at Beefmastor Inn in Wilson
Landry's wants to help you cook at home with new meal kits
$2 million worth of steaks to SF food banks, nonprofits
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News