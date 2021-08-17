The Palm steakhouse in Houston to relocate from familiar home to downtown digs

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10419452" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Taste of Texas has been a Houston icon since 1977. The owners are now sharing their recipe for success - family, food, and love for each other and the Lone Star State!

HOUSTON, Texas -- One of Houston's oldest steakhouses will soon have a new home. The Palm will close its current location on Westheimer andAs CultureMap has previously reported, Landry's, Inc. will open a new Palm in the former III Forks space at 1201 Fannin St. Originally, that looked to be a second location of the New York-based restaurant; instead, the downtown outpost will be Houston's only Palm.A representative for Landry's, Inc, the Houston-based hospitality juggernaut that acquired The Palm in 2019, tells CultureMap that the current location will not close until the new restaurant is ready. Work is already underway on the downtown location, which is expected to open in the fourth quarter of this year. Landry's only expects a one-week gap between closing the original location and opening the new one.