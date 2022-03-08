Inside the Rodeo's first fine dining concept!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You can't go to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo without finding decadent snacks at every turn! But this year, there are food options other than turkey legs and funnel cakes.
For the first time ever, visitors can sit down in a fine dining restaurant on rodeo grounds and enjoy a prime steak! The Ranch Steakhouse + Saloon is the first full-service restaurant in the rodeo's 90-year history.
"People spend all day out at the rodeo," said Ben Berg, CEO of Berg Hospitality Group, which operates The Ranch. "We felt there was a demand to add a new experience, to give people a chance to sit-down in a climate-controlled area, put your boots up, hang out, and have a cocktail and a great steak or a great hamburger."
The Ranch is located in a 16,000 square foot air-conditioned tent on the east side of NRG stadium. It includes two private rooms and a covered porch. The Ranch is really two concepts in one, a saloon on one side and a steakhouse on the other.
"The saloon side has a bar that has over 75 seats," said Berg. "We have a stage and live music every day, a DJ until late at night. We have the steakhouse side, which is really fine dining. We have our prime, USDA, dry-aged beef out there, bone-in cuts. We have American Wagyu, Texas Wagyu. You're going to be able to eat Kobe in a tent out there."
The Ranch will be open every day during the rodeo from 4pm until midnight. For more information, visit The Ranch online.
