Houston's Original MLK Jr. Day Parade celebrating big anniversary Monday

The Original MLK Jr. Day Parade in Houston is celebrating a big milestone in 2023. Black Heritage Society president Teresa Brewer joined ABC13 to discuss plans for Monday's 45th annual parade.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Original MLK Jr. Day Parade is preparing to celebrate its sapphire anniversary as thousands are expected downtown Monday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The Black Heritage Society announced it will present three days worth of events this weekend, remembering Dr. King and acknowledging his dream of civil and economic rights, and an end to racism in the U.S.

You can watch the parade Monday at 10 a.m. and again at 2 p.m. anywhere you stream Eyewitness News, like Roku and Fire TV. Just search "ABC13 Houston" on your app store.

The parade will kick off on Lamar at Smith St. downtown at 10 a.m. Monday. This year's theme is "Climbing the Mountain to a Better Future."

The parade will be immediately followed by a free MLK Festival at Hermann Park Square at Houston City Hall. Visitors can find food trucks, vendors, live music, DJs and youth activities there until 5 p.m.

The Original MLK Jr. Day Parade Route

President Teresa Brewer said Mayor Sylvester Turner will serve as Grand Marshal in the final MLK Jr. Day parade of his administration. Co-Grand Marshals will also include Rev. Dr. Derek King, the nephew of the great civil rights leader, and plastic surgeon Dr. Camille Cash.

This year's parade will also pay tribute to the late Houston civil rights and labor activist John Bland, who died in 2020.

Weekend MLK Jr. Day Events

Saturday, Black Heritage Society will also present its annual gala at 6 p.m. Dr. Derek King will serve as honorary speaker, before Mayor Turner takes the stage for his keynote speech. Click here for ticket information.

A Gospel Fest Concert on Sunday will include performances by James Fortune, Zacardi Cortez and Endurance. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. at Green House International Church, 200 W. Greens Road, in Houston. The concert will run from 4-7 p.m.

ABC13 is proud to be the Official Television Partner of The Original MLK Jr. Day Parade.

