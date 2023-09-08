Original MLK Jr. Day Parade seeking participants with 'brotherly love'

Missed the MLK Day Parade? Watch it here!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Have you ever wanted to walk in a Houston parade?

The 46th annual Original MLK Day Parade is looking for participants, especially groups that want to spread some brotherly love in the Bayou City.

Black Heritage Society president Teresa Brewer said applications are now open for bands, dancers, cheer teams and a variety of vehicles for the Jan. 15, 2024 parade.

The 2024 parade will play out under the theme, "Brotherly love is the strongest advocate for freedom, peace and justice for all."

Miss this year's parade? Watch the 45th Original MLK Parade in the video player above.

"This parade represents the legacy and life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., all that he stood for and taught," Brewer said.

Click here to register for the Original MLK Day Parade

The civil rights leader and Baptist minister led on a platform of implementing social change through nonviolence. He was assassinated in 1968.

"This parade represents a revolution," board member Helen Lewis Johnson said. "We represent all of those things that you want that makes life better for everybody."

Houston's original MLK Day parade will step off at 10 a.m. downtown, at Lamar and Smith St.

Marching bands and cheerleaders from more than a dozen schools are expected, along with floats, motorcycles, Stingrays and walking groups of fraternities and sororities.

"This parade is for all people - all colors, all genders, all decrees, all nations. We're here together, showing that none of us are free until all of us are free," Johnson said.

The deadline to apply for a spot in the parade is Monday, Nov. 21.

ABC13 is the official television partner of The Original MLK Jr. Day Parade.

