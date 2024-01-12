Chilly forecast won't dampen spirit of Original MLK Jr. Day Parade

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This weekend's arctic front might bring chilly air to Houston, but organizers of the Original MLK Jr. Day Parade said the show must go on.

The Black Heritage Society said the 46th annual parade will step off Monday at 10 a.m., under the theme of "Brotherly Love."

Friday, President Teresa Brewer and parade co-grand marshal Pastor Walter August Jr. joined Eyewitness News anchor Briana Conner to highlight this year's festivities.

"This parade represents the legacy and life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., all that he stood for and taught," Brewer said.

The civil rights leader and Baptist minister led on a platform of implementing social change through nonviolence. He was assassinated in 1968.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day has been declared an ABC13 Weather Alert Day due to the possibility of freezing rain, after an arctic cold front is scheduled to arrive Sunday.

Brewer encouraged people to turn out for the event, but said they should be prepared to protect themselves from the elements. That means coats, boots, hand warmers, maybe even your umbrellas.

Dozens of entries, including bands, cheer teams, dancers and more are expected in Downtown Houston for the parade.

Original MLK Jr. Day Parade Route

Begins on Smith at Lamar St., heading north

East on Walker St.

South on Milam St.

West on Clay St.

North on Louisiana St.

West on Dallas St.

Concludes on Dallas at Smith St.

