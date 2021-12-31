restaurants

Popular Bellaire restaurant re-opens after being shut down due to COVID

By Patrina Adger
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Dandelion Café is back open for business this week after management temporarily closed the restaurant.

The restaurant near Bellaire Boulevard and Mapleridge re-opened Monday for breakfast and lunch after all four managers tested positive for COVID-19.

The smell of bacon, pancakes and hot fresh pastries wafted from the restaurant once again after closing December 16th and re-opening 10 days later.

"We are feeling relieved to be back open," says co-owner Sarah Lieberman.

Management posted a message on Facebook explaining that due to a rise in COVID cases, including several on their staff, they had to close until everyone can work in a safe and healthy environment.

"Our entire management had gotten Omicron unfortunately, within a day or two. We decided it's either we shorten our hours and hope that our staff don't get sick or we close down for 10 days at least," says Lieberman.

The Dandelion Café co-owner says she was one of four managers who contracted COVID. She says their team made the difficult decision to close temporarily in order to protect the staff and the community.

Lieberman says, "It is costly to close. I was saying this is the most expensive vacation we've ever been on shutting down for a week. We've never had to shut down for a week in our five and a half years. So, we are relieved to be open especially to be able to finish out the holiday season."

Managers say the small business relies on the community to come back to the restaurant to either dine in or carry out. "Come out and support us. Come out and support our staff right now. They all haven't worked for a week and a half and we could all use it (the business)."

The Dandelion Café will be open Friday from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. and close on New Year's Day.

Management says they hope to open for regular business hours next week.
