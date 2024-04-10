Houston's iconic Cleburne Cafeteria presented with 'Good Morning America' Comfort Food Plaque

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston staple restaurant was placed in the national spotlight on Wednesday morning!

Bissonnet Street's iconic Cleburne Cafeteria, which has been serving Houstonians southern comfort food for the past 85 years, was featured on "Good Morning America" on April 10.

Ike Ejiochi visited the restaurant as part of GMA's "Comfort Food America" tour.

Owner George Mickelis served Ejiochi a classic plate of fried chicken, mashed potatoes, mac n' cheese, green beans, black eyed peas, and candied yams.

"It's the morning, but I could have this any hour of the day," Ejiochi said. "This food is ridiculous guys."

Watch the video above to see Cleburne Cafeteria's full GMA appearance.

If fried chicken isn't your thing, you can celebrate Thanksgiving every day at Cleburne with turkey breast and cranberry sauce.

The GMA team awarded Cleburne Cafeteria with its Comfort Food Plaque for being one of America's best comfort food restaurants!

Houston is one of four cities GMA is visiting as part of the tour, looking for the most comforting dishes in the country.

