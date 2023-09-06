Founder of "The Current Project," Alisha Gordon, talked to ABC13 about her work in helping single, Black mothers achieve economic stability.

'The Current Project' heads to Houston to help single, Black moms

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- "When Black, single mothers thrive, we all thrive."

A nonprofit headed to Houston is working to turn that statement into a reality.

The Current Project connects mothers to resources that help them achieve economic stability.

These moms, specifically, are called "middler moms." They're often educated and employed women who make too much money to qualify for social services but not enough to help their families thrive.

Alisha Gordon is the founder, and she told Eyewitness News that Houston is an ideal city for a project like hers.

