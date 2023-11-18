As Thanksgiving Day approaches, Houston airports hit holiday travel peak and storms loom

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With Thanksgiving Day less than a week away, we're now at the peak of holiday travel.

George Bush Intercontinental Airport anticipates 1.8 million travelers this year, while Hobby Airport expects 540,000-- an 11% increase from last year.

Saturday at Hobby Airport, therapy dogs will be on hand to calm passengers, especially those heading to stressful destinations.

A major storm that could impact airports and road travel is moving across the country on the busiest travel days before Thanksgiving. The system is expected to rush into the east on Tuesday and bring heavy rain to the northeast through Wednesday.

According to AAA, a whopping 49 million people will take the roads. The busiest days to drive will be Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving, between 2 to 6 p.m. and the Sunday after the holiday, between 3 and 5 p.m.

Triple-A specifically looked in the Houston area and found the most congested route will be I-10 from San Antonio to Houston on Sunday at 4:45 p.m.

They say the overall best day to travel is Thanksgiving Day.