Chelsey puts a spin on a Thanksgiving staple using mango and cinnamon

It's a Thanksgiving Day tradition with a special twist! We've partnered with Goya Foods to bring you unique recipes that are tasty and easy to prepare. This week, Chelsey shows us how to make the perfect dish to surprise your family this Thanksgiving. Try her recipe for Mango Cranberry Sauce packed with GOYA flavor and a hint of cinnamon.
This Week's Recipe: Mango Cranberry Sauce
Ingredients
1 bag (12 oz.) fresh or frozen whole cranberries
1 pkg. (14 oz.) frozen GOYA Mango Fruit Pulp, thawed
2/3 cup sugar
1/3 Cup juice, plus 1 tsp. zest from 1 fresh orange, zested and juiced
1/3 Cup water
1/2 tsp. fresh ginger, peeled and very finely chopped
1/4 tsp. salt
1/8 tsp. ground cinnamon
Instructions
1- Add cranberries, mango fruit pulp, sugar, orange juice, orange zest, water, ginger, salt and cinnamon to a medium saucepan over medium heat.
2- Bring cranberry mixture to boil, stirring to combine. Reduce heat to low.
3- Simmer, stirring occasionally until cranberries have popped and mixture has thickened slightly (mixture will continue to thicken as it cools), about 10 minutes.
4- Transfer Mango Cranberry Sauce to bowl; chill in the refrigerator until cold.
