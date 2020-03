Make David's mango-banana smoothie recipe in only 2 steps

This Week's Recipe: Mango Banana Smoothie

We've partnered with Goya Foods to bring you a new recipe that is packed with vitamins that will boost your immune system. David Nuno shows you step-by-step how to make this banana-mango smoothie that's perfect for the whole family and uses nutritious Goya products.1 frozen Goya Mango Fruit Pulp , broken into medium pieces1 cup fat-free milk1 cup non-fat plain yogurt1 ripe banana1/3 cup Goya Blue Agave 1 tsp. coconut extractStep 1: In the bowl of a blender, add frozen fruit pieces, milk, yogurt, banana, agave and coconut extract.Step 2: Blend until smooth.Mention @abc13houston or @goyafoods on Facebook or Instagram!Join the cooking party by using the tag #GoyaCooking.