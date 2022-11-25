'Houston is a giving city': downtown super feast feeds nearly 20,000 people

Happy Thanksgiving, Houston! As usual, Houstonians are bringing the giving spirit, even holding donation drives in the pouring rain.

On Thursday, the George R. Brown Convention Center held it's 44th annual super feast and fed nearly 20,000 people.

"Thanksgiving to me is to fellowship with everybody," one meal recipient said. "And the love."

Eyewitness News photographer Francisco Barragan and reporter, Pooja Lodhia, spent the holiday week meeting those both giving and receiving.

"I've always had a giving heart, I always want to give, and I try to teach my children to give," Volunteer Yolanda Grant, who has six grandchildren she cares for, said. "Houston is a giving city."

"Sometimes we just know if somebody needs something," Houston resident Dianna Hubbard said, "If they need it, we just go on and say we have a present. Just say, 'Thank You' if you're thankful for it."

"It means everything to me because we lost our youngest daughter in May, so this is going to be a great time for us to get together, cry together," Houstonian Mary Reader explained.

