Missouri City donation drive gives much hope too those struggling with inflation this holiday

With Thanksgiving being days away, some Houstonians don't know how they're going to afford their meals this year. But a turkey drive gave much hope.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We are just two days away from Thanksgiving, but, unfortunately, many families still don't know how they're going to afford their meals this year.

A donation drive at Landmark Community Center in Missouri City ended early after volunteers handed out 1,000 turkeys in just an hour and a half. The lines for the drive stretched all the way down the street.

"Just gives you a sense of humility, a sense of community, and just an understanding that everybody is out here just to give back for a cause," volunteer Tyler White said.

For many volunteers this year, the holiday is about both giving and receiving. Everybody has struggled this year, whether it's due to high prices or our lingering pandemic.

"I just really want everybody to just be OK," volunteer Tiffani Maddox said. "I've experienced my personal hardships, but I don't let that get in the way of me trying to help others."

