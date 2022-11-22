Volunteers share Thanksgiving meal with elders living on fixed income at Fifth Ward senior center

Volunteers passed out Thanksgiving pies and gift cards to seniors living on a fixed income in Fifth Ward.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Your thanksgiving meal will cost you 20% more this year than last year, according to the Farm Bureau.

The average cost of a Thanksgiving meal for 10 people is now $64.05, up from $53.31 last year, and $46.90 in 2020.

ABC13 stopped by the JW Peavy Senior Center in Houston's Fifth Ward, where volunteers passed out Thanksgiving pies and gift cards.

Many seniors there are on fixed incomes.

"You know, it's like playing Tic-Tac-Toe, it's like, 'Must I get this or must I get that?'" Pastor Glenda Smith explained. "Thanksgiving is having a grateful heart, having a heart to look at more than just yourself."

"I lost my husband in 2018. My son had a stroke in 2019. I'm a breast cancer survivor, 12 years of that," Jewel Smith explained. "It's just really been a time for going through with me and I've finally gotten to the place where I've had a little bit of peace."

For more on this story, follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.

RELATED: Houston Rockets basketball star Jalen Green hosts Thanksgiving event at Covenant House Texas