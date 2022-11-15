Several community centers offering chance to get free turkeys for Thanksgiving

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Thanksgiving is next week and you may see slightly higher prices for turkeys due to inflation and the avian flu.
The US Department of Agriculture reports turkey costs $1.56 a pound during the week of Nov. 10, compared to $1.54 at the same time last year. It's 97 cents a pound for frozen turkeys compared to 88 cents last year.
With the higher prices, some places in the Houston area are offering opportunities to receive a free turkey.
This Thursday from 5-7 p.m., you can pick up a turkey at the following locations:
Hardy Community Center
11901 W. Hardy Road
Houston, TX 77076
North East Community Center
10918 1/2 Bentley St.
Houston, TX 77093
Bay Area Community Center
5002 East NASA Parkway
Seabrook, TX 77586
Baldree Community Center
13828 Corpus Christi St.
Houston, TX 77015
East Harris County Activity Center
7340 Spencer Highway
Pasadena, TX 77505
R.O.C.K.
4101 Broadway
Houston, TX 77087
J.D. Walker Community Center
7613A Wade Road
Baytown, TX 77521
Mangum-Howell Community Center
2500 Frick Road
Houston, TX 77038
Pep Mueller Community Center
14750 Henry Road
Houston, TX 77060
Leonel Castillo Community Center
2101 South St.
Houston, TX 77009
Flukinger Community Center
16003 Lorenzo St.
Channelview, TX 77530
John Phelps Annex
101 S Richey St.
Pasadena, TX 77056
To register, scan the QR code on the turkey giveaway flyer. You can also call 713-274-2222 for more information.
If you're looking for some other ways to have an affordable Thanksgiving, you may want to try a different bird or cut of meat like barbecue, chicken, pheasant, ducks or guinea hen.
You may also consider focusing on smaller meat portions.
Tired of leftovers? Avoid them by just buying smaller.
Other ways to save: don't buy pre-made sides. You're paying for the labor when you buy those pre-made dips, cheese trays and pies.
Instead, you can make those easily at home.
You can also try a potluck Thanksgiving.
