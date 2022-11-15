Several community centers offering chance to get free turkeys for Thanksgiving

You may see slightly higher prices as you prepare to shop for your Thanksgiving meals. Here's how to save.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Thanksgiving is next week and you may see slightly higher prices for turkeys due to inflation and the avian flu.

The US Department of Agriculture reports turkey costs $1.56 a pound during the week of Nov. 10, compared to $1.54 at the same time last year. It's 97 cents a pound for frozen turkeys compared to 88 cents last year.

With the higher prices, some places in the Houston area are offering opportunities to receive a free turkey.

This Thursday from 5-7 p.m., you can pick up a turkey at the following locations:

Hardy Community Center

11901 W. Hardy Road

Houston, TX 77076

North East Community Center

10918 1/2 Bentley St.

Houston, TX 77093

Bay Area Community Center

5002 East NASA Parkway

Seabrook, TX 77586

Baldree Community Center

13828 Corpus Christi St.

Houston, TX 77015

East Harris County Activity Center

7340 Spencer Highway

Pasadena, TX 77505

R.O.C.K.

4101 Broadway

Houston, TX 77087

J.D. Walker Community Center

7613A Wade Road

Baytown, TX 77521

Mangum-Howell Community Center

2500 Frick Road

Houston, TX 77038

Pep Mueller Community Center

14750 Henry Road

Houston, TX 77060

Leonel Castillo Community Center

2101 South St.

Houston, TX 77009

Flukinger Community Center

16003 Lorenzo St.

Channelview, TX 77530

John Phelps Annex

101 S Richey St.

Pasadena, TX 77056

To register, scan the QR code on the turkey giveaway flyer. You can also call 713-274-2222 for more information.

If you're looking for some other ways to have an affordable Thanksgiving, you may want to try a different bird or cut of meat like barbecue, chicken, pheasant, ducks or guinea hen.

You may also consider focusing on smaller meat portions.

Tired of leftovers? Avoid them by just buying smaller.

Other ways to save: don't buy pre-made sides. You're paying for the labor when you buy those pre-made dips, cheese trays and pies.

Instead, you can make those easily at home.

You can also try a potluck Thanksgiving.

