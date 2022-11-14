WATCH LIVE

13 Houston restaurants offering variety of Thanksgiving dishes for hosts looking for some help

ByHolly Beretto via CultureMap logo
Monday, November 14, 2022 5:07PM
HOUSTON, Texas -- Thanksgiving is around the corner and hosts might be looking for a little help. Whether it's a few side dishes or a whole meal, Houston restaurants offer a variety of dishes to feed a few or a crowd. Here are our recommendations.

Esther's Cajun Café and Soul Food

To-go feasts that serve between eight and 10 people are available for between $139.99 and $199.99. The $139.99 base package includes Cajun-fried turkey or spiraled ham, cornbread dressing, giblet gravy, and cranberry sauce. The deluxe package ($199.99) offers the same selections, along with three sides and sweet potato pie. A la carte options of side dishes and desserts are also available. See the full menu online. To order call 713-393-7373 or email esthers.catering@yahoo.com.

Feges BBQ

The popular barbecue joint has a whole 12-to-14-pound turkey or a spiral-cut, bone-in, rum-glazed smoked ham, available hot and ready for pickup on Thanksgiving morning for $150 each. Side selections include pimento mac and cheese, loaded potato mash, and sweet and spicy sprouts ($40 each). For dessert, pick up a rum raisin bread pudding that serves between 10 and 12 people for $40. See the full list of offerings online. All orders must be placed by November 16.

SEE RELATED STORY: Thanksgiving dinner tips so you don't overdo the feast

For the full list of restaurants, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.

