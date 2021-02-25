personal finance

Shocked by your power bill? Here's what you should know about it

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're worried about last week's cold conditions running up your power bill, experts say you shouldn't be.

In order to supply Texans with power during the historic winter storm, it cost power companies a lot of money. Travon Knighten and Allexus Headrick of Houston thought that same cost was going to end up on a bill when they cranked up the heat.

"Every time I could, I turned it on," Knighten recalled.

Since last week, some Texans have shared enormous power bills, leaving some neighbors anxious about their statement.

READ ALSO: Outrageous water bills won't have to be paid, Houston city officials say

"I actually saw how someone got a bill for $17,000," Headrick recalled. "When I saw that, it was freaking me out. I was like, 'I don't make that money.'"

"I didn't want to have a high bill at all," Knighten added. "I can't afford that right now. There's a lot going on in the world. I don't need it."

If you're worried, Energy Ogre CEO Jesson Bradshaw said you have no reason to be concerned.

"For most people, they're not going to have to figure out those ridiculously high bills," he said. "The vast majority of Texans in the competitive market don't buy electricity under those kind of rate plans."

READ ALSO: Customers with huge electric bills file class action lawsuit
EMBED More News Videos

The storm and the electric bills have plunged more Texans deeper into debt after the average price per kilowatt-hour went from 9 cents to $9.



If you're worried, Bradshaw said look at your latest bill. It should say if you're on a fixed plan, and what you pay per kilowatt hour.

It should be around 10 to 20 cents. Even if power companies paid more last week, you won't.

You might notice the energy or delivery charges increase on your bill though. That's not because of an increased price, but if you had power last week, you may have used more energy.

"If you were using a lot of space heaters, or a lot of electric driven heat, those types of appliances use a tremendous amount of electricity," Bradshaw said.

Here's how you could be impacted by last week's weather, according to experts.

Power companies are going to lose a lot of money and it could cause some companies to close. If this happens, you'll be notified and will be allowed to pick a new provider. This may not be a bad thing, experts said.

Bradshaw said 90% of customers that use their service discover they overpay for power.

If you're unsure, Bradshaw said look for a free online tool with your bill and find out if there's a way to lower your kilowatt hour price.

"Power check is a quick and easy," he said. "If you have your bill available, just pull out some numbers. It will give you a spot check to see if you're in market."

Follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financehoustonwinter stormtexas newsmoneypower outagepersonal financewinterstormwinter weatherfinancestorm damagebills
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Customers with huge electric bills file class action lawsuit
160 CEOs urge lawmakers to pass $1.9T COVID relief bill
Relief bill with 3rd stimulus check poised for House floor vote
IRS gives Texans relief with tax filing deadline extension
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas gov. weighs ending mask and other COVID-19 mandates
LIVE BLOG: 13 Investigates' Ted Oberg at ERCOT hearings
3 new COVID-19 variants emerging in Houston area
Stalled front brings more fog and dreary weather Friday
In tears, mom seeks food help while foreclosure looms after storm
Woman given leftover vaccine dose at NRG Park site
Doctor and nurses braved storm to help mom give birth
Show More
STREAMING NOW: Lawmakers grill ERCOT over storm outages
Teen accused of shooting neighbor as she did yardwork
Olympics gymnastics coach dies by suicide after trafficking charges
UT won't require SAT or ACT scores for 2022 applications
3-day search for missing Texas State student starts tomorrow
More TOP STORIES News