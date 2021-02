Outrageous water bills won't have to be paid, Houston city officials say

Don't stress over your 💧 bills after the #WinterStorm. Please pay what you paid on your last bill until automatic adjustments can be applied. Payments can be made online, through the automated phone system at 713.371.1265, or with a customer service rep at 713.371.1400 pic.twitter.com/AcDGZP16dw — Houston Public Works (@HouPublicWorks) February 23, 2021

EMBED >More News Videos In the video above, hear from one of the state's foremost experts on the power grid and four legislators from Houston who will investigate why millions of Texans were left in the dark.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're a city of Houston water customer and you're stressing out about a big bill, there is relief for you.City officials say they will not be forcing residents to pay a huge water bill because of water leaking from burst pipes from last week's winter storm. Instead, they're asking customers to be prepared to pay what was owed on their last water bill and ask that you continue to pay on time.The city of Houston Public Works Department has received thousands of calls from people who reported water leaks in their homes, which added to normal water usage. Plumbers across the region were also overwhelmed with calls If you had storm damage to your home and you can't afford repairs, the city of Houston is raising money to help. You can txt HOUSTONFREEZE to 898211 or go to winterstormrelief.org