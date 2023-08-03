Shortly after a 215-acre wildfire burned in San Jacinto County, officials are alerting the public that southeast Texas could potentially see more of them as hot, dry conditions continue.

Texas not seeing nearly as many wildfires, but officials warn state could see more due to conditions

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Snowhill Fire in San Jacinto County is 90% contained per the Texas A &M Forest Service, but the organization says the fire serves as a reminder that current conditions could lead to more wildfires in southeast Texas.

"Currently, we are experiencing very hot, very dry conditions," public information officer Erin O'Connor explained. "That's because of the high pressure that's been dominating our weather pattern for six or seven weeks now."

Texas, however, is still way behind last year's pace when it comes to wildfires.

"Last year was one of the most significant wildfire seasons Texas has had in over a decade," O-Connor said.

The Texas A &M Forest Service's website shows there were 2,044 wildfires across the state in 2022 , but only 392 through this point in 2023.

O'Connor says wildfires can start in several ways, and the causes aren't always as evident as burning debris.

For example, she cited parking a car on dry grass as a way wildfires can start due to the heat generated underneath a vehicle.

"In Texas, nine out of ten wildfires are caused by humans," she said. "Which means they're totally preventable."

Additionally, every county in our viewing area is under a burn ban aside from Harris, Fort Bend, and Brazoria counties.

