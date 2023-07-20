Heads up! If you live in these four Houston-area counties, you'll need to hold off on things like outdoor grilling, trash burning, campfires and fireworks.

Burn bans issued in several Houston-area counties due to hot, dry conditions

Thanks to this summer's lack of rain and extreme heat, several Houston-area counties are issuing outdoor burn bans.

As of Thursday, burn bans have been issued in Polk, Liberty, Wharton and Colorado counties.

The hot and dry conditions increase the risk of wildfires.

In most areas, the burn ban means no outdoor grilling, trash burning, campfires and fireworks.

Outdoor cigarettes and cigar smoking is prohibited in Colorado County unless the ashes are deposited into a receptacle known to extinguish combustion.

Burn ban exceptions in Colorado County include burning household trash in an enclosed receptacle covered with a mesh material, barbecuing, agricultural controlled burns, and instances authorized by the TCEQ.