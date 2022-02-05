Freezing weather brings anxiety to some Texans after 2021 storm

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The winter weather might leave some people in southeast Texas on edge, given last year's freeze. Experts told ABC13 those feelings of anxiety can be normal.
Brandy Lerman, a licensed professional counselor with Southwest Psychotherapy Associates, said people who might be feeling a certain way should self-soothe.
She adds that people should also take time for themselves.
"Do a little bit of leaning in," said Lerman. "Recognizing that there is an element of helplessness to that. There is an element of anxiety. To say that's abnormal, I don't think is quite right. Being able to recognize when you feel anxious and when you feel those symptoms coming on and that tightness and tension, to acknowledge that's real and it's OK. That's completely human."
