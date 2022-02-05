severe weather

Freezing weather brings anxiety to some Texans after 2021 storm

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Freezing weather brings anxiety to some Texans after 2021 storm

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The winter weather might leave some people in southeast Texas on edge, given last year's freeze. Experts told ABC13 those feelings of anxiety can be normal.

Brandy Lerman, a licensed professional counselor with Southwest Psychotherapy Associates, said people who might be feeling a certain way should self-soothe.

She adds that people should also take time for themselves.

"Do a little bit of leaning in," said Lerman. "Recognizing that there is an element of helplessness to that. There is an element of anxiety. To say that's abnormal, I don't think is quite right. Being able to recognize when you feel anxious and when you feel those symptoms coming on and that tightness and tension, to acknowledge that's real and it's OK. That's completely human."

SEE ALSO:

Think warm thoughts: Houstonians rush for cold weather comfort food as temps drop

Snow blankets some parts of Texas as arctic blast sweeps the state

Former ERCOT vice chair explains what actually went wrong during February 2021 freeze

Water main break floods woman's home in East Little York neighborhood ahead of freeze
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonwinter stormweathermental healthsevere weather
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEVERE WEATHER
Houstonians rush for cold weather comfort food as temps drop
Houston-area school and college closings and delays
En Español: ERCOT predice demanda de electricidad récord el viernes
More than 4,000 US flights canceled amid massive winter storm
TOP STORIES
Coldest air of the season arrives
Mom identifies 11-year-old fatally shot while grabbing coat from car
'Plenty of power' available to get through winter storm, Abbott says
Mattress Mack places bet on Super Bowl LVI - his biggest one ever
Cardiovascular disease is number 1 killer in women
Business evacuated after rail car leak in Baytown
Pets missing after house fire was likely started by space heater
Show More
Sgt. killed in crash with accused DWI driver laid to rest at funeral
Amazon hikes Prime membership price
Missing Houston man last seen 10 days ago, HPD says
Pence: Trump is 'wrong' to say election could be overturned
Snow blankets some parts of Texas as arctic blast sweeps the state
More TOP STORIES News