winter storm

Snow blankets some parts of Texas as arctic blast sweeps the state

EMBED <>More Videos

Snow blankets some parts of Texas as arctic blast sweeps the state

A winter storm hit the state of Texas, leaving some areas blanketed in snow.

In the Houston area, residents might not have seen anything more than icy roadways and freezing windchill, but in the northern part of the state, Texans experienced snow.

After last year's deadly winter freeze, many Texans were apprehensive as the arctic cold front made its way to the state, but some people still managed to enjoy the winter weather.

In Dallas, people played in the snow and took to the streets to sled. In Allen, pet owners had a hard time getting their shivering pups to step foot outside.

Watch the video above to see how the winter weather looked across the state.

RELATED:
US sees year's biggest day of flight cancellations as massive winter storm tears through country
EMBED More News Videos

A winter storm is bringing a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow to the central U.S.


ERCOT's winter weather advisory for TX is in effect. Officials say they don't expect grid to fail.
EMBED More News Videos

ERCOT predicts the highest power demand will be Friday morning, but officials expect to have an excess of 15,000 megawatts available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathertexassnow stormwinter stormtexas newssnowwinterwinter weather
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WINTER STORM
City of Houston to repair water main break damage to woman's home
Firefighters investigating if house fire was sparked by space heater
Thousands of Texans are without power as arctic cold front hits state
Neighbors alerted city days before NE Houston main break flooded home
TOP STORIES
Coldest air of the season arrives
Icy roads cause 10-vehicle crash WB on Westpark Toll Road
Sgt. killed in crash with accused DWI driver to be laid to rest today
Houston-area school and college closings and delays
Firefighters investigating if house fire was sparked by space heater
Here's how you can check on the Texas grid in real-time
Here's how to watch ABC13's news and weather updates 24/7
Show More
City of Houston to repair water main break damage to woman's home
11-year-old dies following shooting in NE Harris Co., sheriff says
Former ERCOT vice chair explains what went wrong in 2021 freeze
Former officer accused of asking for sexual favors during traffic stop
Houstonians rush for cold weather comfort food as temps drop
More TOP STORIES News