Snow blankets some parts of Texas as arctic blast sweeps the state

In the Houston area, residents might not have seen anything more than icy roadways and freezing windchill, but in the northern part of the state, Texans experienced snow.
After last year's deadly winter freeze, many Texans were apprehensive as the arctic cold front made its way to the state, but some people still managed to enjoy the winter weather.
In Dallas, people played in the snow and took to the streets to sled. In Allen, pet owners had a hard time getting their shivering pups to step foot outside.
Watch the video above to see how the winter weather looked across the state.
RELATED:
US sees year's biggest day of flight cancellations as massive winter storm tears through country
ERCOT's winter weather advisory for TX is in effect. Officials say they don't expect grid to fail.