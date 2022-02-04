Snow blankets some parts of Texas as arctic blast sweeps the state

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11535103" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A winter storm is bringing a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow to the central U.S.

ERCOT predicts the highest power demand will be Friday morning, but officials expect to have an excess of 15,000 megawatts available.

A winter storm hit the state of Texas, leaving some areas blanketed in snow.In the Houston area, residents might not have seen anything more than icy roadways and freezing windchill, but in the northern part of the state, Texans experienced snow.After last year's deadly winter freeze, many Texans were apprehensive as the arctic cold front made its way to the state, but some people still managed to enjoy the winter weather.In Dallas, people played in the snow and took to the streets to sled. In Allen, pet owners had a hard time getting their shivering pups to step foot outside.